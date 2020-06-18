Limerick gardai warn of expected surge in bike thefts

GARDAI are warning of an expected surge in the thefts of bikes over the summer months.

An analysis of crime statistics shows that most bicycles are stolen during July, August, September and October every year.

“So don’t add to the statistics, secure your bike from the frame to a stationary object with a good quality U-lock and secure the wheels using a coil or cable lock or chain. Make sure that the lock is up off the ground. The reason you should use a second lock of a different type is that thieves may only be equipped with the tools to open or break one type of lock,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Don’t leave your bike unsecured or unattended, not even for a second. Thieves are fast and always looking for opportunities. Don’t assume that your bike is safe in your garden or shed or in the lobby or hallway of a building,” said added.

Gardai are warning that many bikes are stolen during daylight hours and that the only way to ensure they are not stolen is by using a good quality lock.

“The quality of the lock you use should reflect the value of the bike you are locking. Expect to pay between 10% and 20% of the value of the bike on a good lock. At a minimum you should use a good quality U-lock, with a silver or gold rating,” said a spokesperson.

Expensive bikes should also be insured and owners should record the frame number and take a photograph as this will assist gardai in the event of a theft occurring.