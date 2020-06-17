Roadwork updates for across Limerick City and County

Essential Maintenance Works on the N21 Bridge over the River Maigue in Adare

Limerick City and County Council have been advised of essential maintenance works on the N21 bridge over the River Maigue in Adare. These works will progress from the 15th of June to the 19th of June.

Temporary Closure of Roads: L-6113-227 at Knocknabooly, Loghill, Co. Limerick

Notice is hereby given, in accordance with the provisions of the Roads Act 1993 of the decision of Limerick City and County Council to close the road as detailed hereunder at the specified locations and times to facilitate installation of a Cattle Underpass.

Roadworks: Ballinanima, Kilfinnane (L-8561)

Full Road closure will result in road Detour from 08:00hrs Monday 22nd of June 2020 to 18:00hrs Friday 26th of June 2020.

Temporary Road Closure: George's Quay, Limerick

Limerick City and County Council advise motorists and road users that George's Quay will be closed to through vehicular traffic and parking from Bridge Street to Mary Street from Monday 15th June 2020 to Friday 19th June 2020 between 8.00am and 6.00pm

Temporary Lane Closure: Mount Kennett, Limerick

Limerick City and County Council advise motorists and road users that Mount Kennett Place will be closed to vehicle entry from Shannon Bridge roundabout on Monday 22nd June 2020 between 5.00am and 7.00am.

Roadworks: Coologe, Old Pallas Grean, Co. Limerick (L-1157)

Full Road closure will result in road Detour from 08:00hrs Tuesday 16th of June 2020 to 18:00hrs Saturday 20th of June 2020.

Roadworks: Glenbrohane, Co. Limerick (L-1517)

Full Road closure will result in road Detour from 08:00hrs Monday 22nd of June 2020 to 18:00hrs Friday 26th of June 2020.



Major Road Works Ennis Road, Limerick (R857) (Adjacent Lidl Store)

Limerick City and County Council advise motorists and road users that major road works will operate at the above location from Monday 15th June 2020 to Friday 26th June 2020.



Road Traffic Notice: R513 Caherconlish

Limerick City and County Council advise motorists and road users that road works involving Road Overlay Works will take place on the R513 Caherconlish between Lynch’s Corner and Knockatanna from Monday 15th June, 2020 to Wednesday 17th June, 2020 from 08.00hrs to 18.00hrs each day.



Roadworks Notice: N69 Kilcornan

Kerbing and footpath works will be taking place on the N69 at Kilcornan with Single Lane Traffic in operation from 16:00 hrs on Monday June 15th 2020 to 08:00 hrs on Thursday June 18th 2020.



Limerick Tunnel - N18 (Road Works)

Please note that works will take place in Limerick Tunnel – N18 on Monday 15th June to Wednesday 17th June, 2020 from 19.30hrs to 06.00hrs each night.