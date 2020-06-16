Limerick Pride goes online due to Covid-19 conditions

LIMERICK’s annual festival of lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual queer plus (LGBT+) culture will not take place physically this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the Pride party will still go on – but on the internet, rather than the city’s streets.

The organisers of Limerick Pride 2020 have confirmed the festival will be virtual and will be held online from Monday. July 6 until Saturday, July 11.

On that day a ‘virtual’ price parade will take place, and as always will form the centre-piece of the festival.

Limerick Leader columnist and Pride public relations officer Richard Lynch said: “Last year’s festival ended up becoming Limerick’s largest pride parade ever. Sadly, the many hopes to top the previous year were crushed when news of the festival’s cancellation came to light once the Covid-19 outbreak began. To take the place of a physical festival set in Limerick, an online, virtual Limerick Pride 2020 will work as a substitute for this year’s celebrations.”

The virtual pride parade will take place as the opening event to Pride inside.

This is an online pride festival happening from July 11-19.

Devised by Kerry Pride, Pride Inside is a collaboration between Kerry Pride, Killarney Pride, Black Pride Ireland, Galway Pride, Limerick Pride, and Mayo Pride.

The events happening online throughout the week of Pride Inside will include panel discussions, watch parties, quizzes, and live music.

It will join together many different counties and movements including Black Pride Ireland. Black Pride Ireland was one of the prominent organisers of the Dublin Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, June 6. Now with this organisation participating, we can demonstrate how unity and strength will bring people of all races, sexualities, genders and walks of life together.

Lisa Daly, chairperson and festival director of Limerick Pride commented on the collaboration with Pride Inside, saying, “We are delighted to be working with Kerry Pride, Killarney Pride, Black Pride Ireland, Galway Pride, and Mayo Pride for Pride Inside. Our virtual Limerick Pride Parade on Saturday, July 11 will be the opening event of Pride Inside. Pride Inside is an opportunity to be able to celebrate all that makes our community so resilient, so rich with diversity and to support each other during these difficult times. While also reaching those living in rural communities."

Find out more about the different events on Limerick Pride's social media or visit www.LimerickPride.ie.