Parked car broken into at Limerick graveyard

GARDAI are appealing for information following a theft incident at a graveyard in County Limerick.

A black handbag was stolen from a Toyota Avensis which was parked at Inch St. Lawrences graveyard, Caherconlish earlier this month.

The back window of the car was smashed by the culprits to gain access to the vehicle.

“We would like to remind everyone not to place any valuables or personal items in a car where they can be seen from the outside. All thieves will target the easy opportunity," said Garda John Finnerty,

It is very distressing to be the victim of a crime no matter how small it is. Take the time to ensure that all valuables are either left at home or are else placed in the boot of the car and locked securely,” he added.

Gardai at Caherconlish are investigating the theft and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (061) 351202.