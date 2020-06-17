Limerick Council hopes for autumn start on revitalisation plan

LIMERICK City and County Council are set to finalise a plan to pedestrianise parts of the city for the summer this week.

At a meeting today, members are set to sign off on the new mobility plan, which is aimed at giving Limerick an economic boost as businesses re-open with stringent new measures due to coronavirus.

The controversial mobility plan will see cars banned from Catherine Street, Denmark Street, and a number of other thoroughfares which feed into O’Connell Street, as well as a temporary speed limit, and an abolition of charges for traders who wish to put seating on the streets.

The blueprint has been marked ​by a row between family traders, who are concerned at a loss of parking spots on Catherine Street in particular, and hospitality business owners, who in the main appear happy to see vehicle spots eliminated on the thoroughfare.

Also in their corner are a number of pedestrian and cycling lobby groups.

This has led to the council significantly altering the proposal in Catherine Street, despite the majority of the 450-plus submissions to the blueprint being in favour of pedestrianisation.​

Speaking at a transport strategic policy meeting, Brian Kennedy, the council official leading the reforms, said he hoped the introduction of a voluntary 25 kilometre speed limit would be brought in this week.

”And if we get agreement on the other measures, we’d be fast-tracking the other measures,” he told councillors.

But he sounded a note of caution, saying “compromise” might be needed with some of the traders who have operated from the streets for generations.

It’s a concern which was reflected by Fine Gael councillor Dan McSweeney, who says the council must ensure the plan is delivered right first time.

“The biggest stakeholders in this plan are the small traders. We are playing with their livelihoods. We make a mistake, it's them who are affected, not us. We can walk away and say we made the wrong decision, and let's back to the way things were. But it's their livelihoods this will affect,” he warned.

His party colleague councillor Daniel Butler added: “Traders concerns are very valid. We need to listen to them. They are still in business after a very long time, so they must be doing something right, and they are bringing something to the table which is very positive. I hope we can find a compromise. I'm confident that we can.”

Meanwhile, multi-million euro proposals for the revitalisation of O’Connell Street could be under way by September if Limerick Council has its way, according to official Robert Gallagher.