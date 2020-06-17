Adam Gough, Spike Lee’s editor, to deliver editing workshop to Limerick filmmakers

THE editor of Spike Lee’s new feature Da 5 Bloods and last year’s Oscar winning film Roma, will be giving a workshop for local filmmakers.

The free online event will take place this Wednesday at 2pm and is the latest in a series of webinars run by Innovate Limerick through Film in Limerick for aspiring and practicing filmmakers in the Mid-West.

Adam Gough, originally from Cornwall, has been busy editing two features for famous director Spike Lee, the upcoming Da 5 Bloods which is released on Netflix this week, and a recently completed film version of David Byrne’s American Utopia Broadway Show, which will be released later in the year.

The Film in Limerick workshop with Gough will explore his career to date and his work with both Cuarón and Lee.

The Wednesday Workshop will be moderated by editor and educator Nick Wright.

The free series of online training events is run by Film in Limerick and designed for aspiring and practicing filmmakers in the Mid-West. The initiative is supported by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board. There are limited spaces available so register for your place on https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register