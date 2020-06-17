Radio documentary highlights the heroes in Moyross

THE Power of DEIS, is the title of a new radio documentary which highlights the huge role the local national school plays in Moyross. The documentary focuses on the DEIS programme in Corpus Christi N.S, Moyross.

Produced by Claire O’Dowd, a media student of LCFE, the documentary not only focuses on the impact of the programme for the students of the school, but also for the community of Moyross. “I am so excited to be sharing the story of Corpus Christi and the amazing work they do for their students and the community of Moyross. During these crazy times, I think it's very uplifting to hear how the school has turned into this community hub for Moyross,” she stated.

“They use their platform within the community to help and look out for those who need it the most. We can all learn something from the good will of the school and apply it to our own lives," said Claire.

The DEIS programme aims to assist children from disadvantaged communities achieve their potential and break the cycle of disadvantage. All DEIS schools receive additional resources such as further staffing and funding, access to literacy and numeracy programmes .

Claire has been studying radio production for the past two years in Limerick College of Further Education.

She was inspired to create this documentary, after hearing stories about the school from her mother, who works as a play therapist in Corpus Christi. “My Mom had always talked about the community aspect within the school and how she had never experienced anything like it before in an educational setting. When we were told that we had to produce a radio documentary in college, it was a no brainer that I would share the story of Corpus Christi.”

The artwork for this documentary was created by Rachel Meaney. You can contact Rachel on instagram @r.meaneydesign.