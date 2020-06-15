Limerick set for €1.5m funding bonanza

LIMERICK councillors are set to sign off on a €1.5m bonanza for communities right across the city. New community centres, parks, road improvements and a Muslim graveyard are set to be given the green light, after metropolitan district councillors decided on a number of key schemes across the city.

Fifteen separate projects are set to take off, with Fine Gael councillor Dan McSweeney praising his fellow members for their “commitment and leadership.”

Some €200,000 has been allocated to kick off two community centres – one in Patrickswell, the other to serve the areas of Raheen, Dooradoyle and Mungret, with these neighbourhoods crying out for a facility like this for years.

Playgrounds are set for Caherdavin and Corbally, with a community park also planned for Castleconnell.

A total of €150,000 is to be set aside for a major upgrade to the playground in the People’s Park in the city centre, while €50,000 has been pledged to deliver a Muslim graveyard in the City West constituency.

Cllr McSweeney, who is set to be named deputy metropolitan chairman this morning, has welcomed the provision of a community centre for his home place.

He said: “Patrickswell has seen additional housing constructed over the last number of months housing young families and unfortunately no plans for additional facilities have been put in place. The need for a purpose built community centre in Patrickswell will prove transformational for the village and it has a great opportunity to grow over the coming years in relation to attracting tourists passing by.”

Elsewhere in the metropolitan district, €100,000 is being put in place for the construction of footpaths around Garryowen green, while the same amount is being spent in Ballynanty for improvements to the public realm.

Safety measures will be put in place around the school in Roxboro, while footpaths will be extended at Milford Grange, Kilbane and Castletroy Heights.

€100,000 is in place for improvements to the Baggott Estate.

Councillors will rubber-stamp the proposals this Monday.