Bon Secours Hospital 'Run For Fun' 2020 cancelled

The organisers of the 2020 Bon Secours Hospital Run For Fun have confirmed this morning that this year’s event, has been cancelled.

The event, which attracts over 3,000 primary school children each year, is the largest children’s running event in Ireland.

This difficult decision was made in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all the children that take part as well as their families and friends who support them along the route.

Event Director John Cleary said “We know that thousands of children as well as their parents and grandparents look forward to this marquee event every year. While we have explored every option to stage the 2020 event, unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting public health restrictions must take precedence. Already we are looking forward to the 2021 event and seeing the thousands of happy and excited faces at the start line.”

Jason Kenny Hospital Manager at Bon Secours Hospital Limerick said: “As a major healthcare provider in Ireland, we were, and still are, delighted to partner with an event that is all about promoting health activity amongst children and, indeed, their families. By the same token, we fully respect and support this decision on the 2020 event as it’s in the best interest of public health. We have all seen the difference that Public Health measures taken so far have had on the levels of COVID-19 here. Having come so far, we need to stay the course and do whatever we can to make sure that we keep the virus at bay. We look forward to supporting the Run for Fun in 2021.”