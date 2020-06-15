Majority of council-owned playgrounds and exercise equipment to re-open across Limerick

Limerick City and County Council have this morning announced the re-opening of the majority of its playgrounds, skate parks and adult exercise equipment.

Over the past number of days, council crews have been sanitising the equipment and cleaning the areas ahead of their re-opening, while some minor repairs also had to be carried out.

Playgrounds have been closed since March as part of government directives aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19.

The Council had not provided supervision of playgrounds and skate parks prior to them being closed, and this won’t change as they re-open. Cleaning regimes will also remain as agreed prior to Covid-19.

New signage has been erected at each play/ exercise area advising parents to make sure they bring hand sanitiser with them on their visit to the playground and to ensure their children adhere to social/ physical distancing.

The Council is advising that all children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Bring their own sanitiser and regularly clean their children’s hands and proper respiratory hygiene and social/ physical distancing.

Opening hours are per normal and are available on site or on Limerick.ie and the council are calling on everyone who uses the equipment, young or old, to mind the various pieces of equipment for the enjoyment of everyone.

List of locations of Council-owned playgrounds:



Adult Exercise Equipment : Baggot Estate Walk, Ballinacurra

Adult Exercise Equipment : Canal Bank to UL Cycleway/ Walkway

Adult Exercise Equipment : Castletroy Park

Adult Exercise Equipment : Demesne, Newcastle West

Adult Exercise Equipment : Mungret Park

Adult Exercise Equipment : Shannon Fields Walk, Corbally

MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Abbeyfeale

MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Cappamore

MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Hospital

MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Moyross

MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) :Patrickswell

MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Rathkeale

Playground : Abbeyfeale

Playground : Askeaton

Playground : Cappamore

Playground : Castletroy

Playground : Kilmallock

Playground : Moyross Millennium Park

Playground : Mungret

Playground : Newcastle West

Playground : O'Brien Park, Clare Street

Playground : People’s Park

Playground : Shelbourne Park

Skate Park : Mount Kennett

Skate Park : Newcastle West

Skate Park :Castletroy



The Council understands that community-run playgrounds have also re-opened, with new signage also erected outlining rules and regulations regarding hand sanitisers and social distancing.