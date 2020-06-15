Majority of council-owned playgrounds and exercise equipment to re-open across Limerick
Limerick City and County Council have this morning announced the re-opening of the majority of its playgrounds, skate parks and adult exercise equipment.
Over the past number of days, council crews have been sanitising the equipment and cleaning the areas ahead of their re-opening, while some minor repairs also had to be carried out.
Playgrounds have been closed since March as part of government directives aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19.
The Council had not provided supervision of playgrounds and skate parks prior to them being closed, and this won’t change as they re-open. Cleaning regimes will also remain as agreed prior to Covid-19.
New signage has been erected at each play/ exercise area advising parents to make sure they bring hand sanitiser with them on their visit to the playground and to ensure their children adhere to social/ physical distancing.
The Council is advising that all children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Bring their own sanitiser and regularly clean their children’s hands and proper respiratory hygiene and social/ physical distancing.
Opening hours are per normal and are available on site or on Limerick.ie and the council are calling on everyone who uses the equipment, young or old, to mind the various pieces of equipment for the enjoyment of everyone.
List of locations of Council-owned playgrounds:
Adult Exercise Equipment : Baggot Estate Walk, Ballinacurra
Adult Exercise Equipment : Canal Bank to UL Cycleway/ Walkway
Adult Exercise Equipment : Castletroy Park
Adult Exercise Equipment : Demesne, Newcastle West
Adult Exercise Equipment : Mungret Park
Adult Exercise Equipment : Shannon Fields Walk, Corbally
MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Abbeyfeale
MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Cappamore
MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Hospital
MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Moyross
MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) :Patrickswell
MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) : Rathkeale
Playground : Abbeyfeale
Playground : Askeaton
Playground : Cappamore
Playground : Castletroy
Playground : Kilmallock
Playground : Moyross Millennium Park
Playground : Mungret
Playground : Newcastle West
Playground : O'Brien Park, Clare Street
Playground : People’s Park
Playground : Shelbourne Park
Skate Park : Mount Kennett
Skate Park : Newcastle West
Skate Park :Castletroy
The Council understands that community-run playgrounds have also re-opened, with new signage also erected outlining rules and regulations regarding hand sanitisers and social distancing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on