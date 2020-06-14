Limerick student recounts shocking racist incident

A LIMERICK student has recounted a shocking incident of racism one of her friends had to endure in hospital.

Jennifer Ipkonmowosa, who is studying to be a radiographer, told Limerick’s Black Lives Matter rally in Arthurs Quay Park over the weekend, that her pal was scalded by someone she was taking care of in a hospital. It’s not clear where in the country this facility is, and when, or if the incident took place.

Addressing a crowd of more than 250 people, Ms Ipkonmowosa, who was born and raised in Caherdavin, stated: “My friend had hot water poured upon her because she was black. She tried to help one of your mothers, one of your dads, one of your grandmums in the hospital. Helping them, giving them food. But hot water was still poured on her. She was told she smelt like n****r.​ Tell me, what does a n****r smell like?”

There were angry scenes in Arthur’s Quay park as people shared their own experiences of racism and showed their revulsion at the slaying of unarmed black man George Floyd in America.

“I’m tired of my friends being brought down by ignorant racist people. Our skin doesn’t mean anything. We have the same internal organs. It doesn’t matter if we are white, black, indigo, purple of green. All that matters is who you are,” Ms Ipkonmowosa added.

Despite the organisers of the Limerick Black Lives Matter protest moving the event online over fears of social distancing, hundreds still turned up

Tobi Lawel, from Castletroy, said: “People say just because police here aren’t stepping on people’s necks, racism doesn’t exist. Look around you. Would all these people be standing here today if racism didn’t exist? This is centuries of oppression. This isn’t going away.”

She urged people, when they see racism to call it out, and not be afraid.

“Change begins with us. We need to protect each other. This world is big enough to accommodate all of us in all our shapes and forms,” she told the crowd.

Nhlanhla Banda, who lives in the city centre, says he has experienced racist discrimination since he was young.

“People think we don’t exist in this world. I say we do! My parents have been through a lot. For me, it is time to take a stand. We should be proud of saying we are black. But in the end, we are all human beings,” he said.

There were regular chants of Black Lives Matter, and No Justice, No Peace throughout the rally, which went on for more than 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon, while many carried placards bearing Mr Floyd’s name.

Two public representatives joined the event: Cllrs John Costelloe and Elisa O’Donovan. Cllr Costelloe said: “We don’t want racism in our city, in our country. Those days are over. I think police forces throughout the world need to not just be looked at, but reformed.”Ashleigh Boyd added: “People are outraged. We are very angry.”