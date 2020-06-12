BREAKING: Prolonged thundery downpours forecast for Limerick this weekend
Met Éireann says there is a risk of spot flooding this weekend
MET Éireann is advising that ‘prolonged thundery downpowers’ are likely in Limerick this weekend.
The national forecaster says the worst of the weather can be expected across Munster between 12 midday on Saturday and 9pm on Sunday.
In a national weather advisory, issued this Friday evening, Met Éireann says the downpours will become widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening – creating a risk of spot flooding in places.
We have issued the below weather advisory for the weekend.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 12, 2020
More info here: https://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/xqJMfYGfuL
Motorists are being urged to exercise caution if on the roads over the weekend.
