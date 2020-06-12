BREAKING: Prolonged thundery downpours forecast for Limerick this weekend

MET Éireann is advising that ‘prolonged thundery downpowers’ are likely in Limerick this weekend.

The national forecaster says the worst of the weather can be expected across Munster between 12 midday on Saturday and 9pm on Sunday.

In a national weather advisory, issued this Friday evening, Met Éireann says the downpours will become widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening – creating a risk of spot flooding in places.

We have issued the below weather advisory for the weekend.



More info here: https://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/xqJMfYGfuL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 12, 2020

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution if on the roads over the weekend.