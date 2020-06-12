Limerick GAA club organises memorial walk this Saturday for superhero mum

ADARE GAA is organising a memorial 5k for the late Geraldine Aherne.

Geraldine battled Covid-19 for 66 days and nights in ICU in University Hospital Limerick. The brave mum from Janesboro, who moved to Adare, was the longest in ICU care across the entire country.

If you don’t believe in superheroes, then you never met my mom, said son Paraic Aherne.

Tragically, Geraldine passed away on May 25.

Adare GAA Club is organising Walk in her Shoes in memory of Geraldine. It takes place this Saturday, June 13. People are asked to walk at a distance and in your own locality.

"Geraldine has been a loyal supporter of Adare GAA in many ways over the years and we would like to recognise her commitment to our club and parish.

"We also invite you to make a voluntary donation to Geraldine’s favourite charity, Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” say the GAA club.

It is a fitting tribute as the 63-year-old mother loved running and walking.

To donate click here