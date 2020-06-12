Novel casts new Light on 1691 Siege of Limerick

Approaching the siege and Treaty of Limerick as a novel throws up new insights into the historic events which ended the three-year Williamite war in Ireland, according to the author of a new book on the fateful year.

1691: A Novel by author and former journalist Joe Joyce is an account of the year seen mainly from the viewpoints of two opposing generals, Patrick Sarsfield and Hugh Mackay, which takes them through the battle of Aughrim and the sieges of Athlone and Limerick.

“It’s written as fiction but it’s not fictional in the sense that all the characters in it are real people and all the events happened,” Joyce says. “The fiction is in the dialogue and thoughts of the protagonists but is based on what we know of their characters, beliefs and experiences as well as their personal friendships and enmities.”

Approaching history as a fiction writer provides insights and perspectives that can be overlooked in conventional histories, he claims.

“I think it helps us better understand what happened and, more importantly, what the people involved thought was happening at the time. We always look back on the past as having been a simpler time because we know what happened but they didn’t know what was going to happen any more than we know what is going to happen in our future.”

The idea for the book came from a friend of Joyce’s, Colman Morrissey, who has been fascinated by the battle of Aughrim since being given a tour of the Co Galway battlefield as a child by Joyce’s father, Martin, the local schoolteacher who built up a collection of artefacts from the battle in a classroom museum.

“The book was a labour of love and, to an extent, guilt that I didn’t share my father’s passion for the local history when growing up in the village,” Joyce says. “When it came to researching and writing the book, however, I quickly realised that I needed to explain how Aughrim came about and its consequences in the treaty of Limerick.”

As a result almost half of the book is set in Limerick during the siege culminating in the negotiations that led to the treaty. “The treaty itself and especially its subsequent abrogation by the English parliament are far better known than the circumstances which brought it about and the aims of its negotiators and how they saw the future at the time.”

One of the book’s main insights is how Patrick Sarsfield was deprived of his chief adviser, Henry Luttrell, at a crucial time when he found himself in charge of the city and its fate. Luttrell has gone down in history as the traitor who allowed the enemy cavalry through the Jacobite lines at Aughrim and turned imminent victory into a catastrophic defeat.

But he wasn’t seen in that light in the immediate aftermath of the battle. He was a close friend of and adviser to Patrick Sarsfield and, in Limerick, the victim of what Joyce describes as a clever piece of enemy psy-ops, or psychological warfare. A secret message was sent to him by the enemy commander. His superiors were tipped off by the enemy of its arrival. Luttrell was arrested and court-martialled on suspicion that he was negotiating with the Williamites.

He was acquitted by the court martial although it was dominated by his critics. However, he was kept locked up in King John’s Castle until after the treaty was negotiated. When released, he joined the Williamites and, some 15 years later, was shot dead on a Dublin street.

“Nobody doubts Sarsfield’s bravery as a cavalry officer. He had proved it on several occasions during the war and, indeed, in England before the Irish campaign. But I don’t think high politics was his forte and that was the stage he found himself acting on at the end, without the benefit of the two men most able to help out on that score, Henry Luttrell and Richard Talbot who had died of natural causes at the beginning of the siege.

“I think there’s a good case to be made that Luttrell was the victim of what we would now call black ops, which successfully helped to sow dissension within the besieged city at a critical time when an expected convoy of aid from France was failing to materialise.” 1691: A Novel is self-published and available as a paperback and ebook from Amazon and also from joejoyce.ie.