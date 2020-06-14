Trisha’s Transformation' storms to number 1 spot!

LAST week Trisha Lewis earned herself the title of bestselling author in Ireland according to the Nielsen Bookscan figures, with 5,068 books sold in 24 hours and publishers Gill Books already sending the book to reprint for the third time!

Trisha’s Transformation- Beat the bulge and still indulge is a cookbook that details Trisha’s weight-loss story, which started in February 2018. With her obesity at a point where it was seriously inhibiting her quality of life and at her lowest ebb mentally and physically, she joined Instagram and vowed to change her story and share her transformation journey publicly. People swarmed to her Instagram page instantly, loving Trisha’s honesty, humour, and motivational mantras. Since that day, Trisha has lost seven stone in weight, adapted a healthy lifestyle and with the help and support of her fans aka “The Transformers’ Trisha has been changing her life for the better!

Trisha joined me on Spin South West last Saturday to chat about the success of her new book and her journey to this point! On reaching the number one spot Trisha said;

‘This is a dream come true, I cannot believe that I have the number one bestselling book in Ireland. I am only halfway to my weight loss goal, but this gives me the motivation to keep it up and keep inspiring others who want to do the same. I am so glad that people are enjoying the recipes and, most importantly, discovering that you can lose weight without losing flavour. Always remember: don’t hold back on life by waiting for the destination, enjoy the journey; you are good enough now just as you are. And, of course, beat the bulge!’

In the book, Trisha speaks about her childhood and growing up on a dairy farm in Kilbeheny on the Limerick side of the Galtee Mountains, where she was one of nine sisters. Her instant sibling-community have supported her on every step of her journey, from childhood bullying, to backing out of being a bridesmaid because she felt so uncomfortable in her own skin, to milestones missed because she felt too miserable to celebrate, and WhatsApps left on “read” when family implored her to get help at her lowest points, and now: Trisha’s new beginning as she celebrates her status as a bestselling author and returns to the contented, lively, inspiring sister they knew of old. Trisha is a breath of fresh air and her book is equally as inspiring! Pick up a copy today or give @trisha.transformation a follow on Instagram- I promise she will bring a smile to your face.

