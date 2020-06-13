Fashion Tips: It’s time to ‘Sparkle’ again - Celia Holman Lee

THE Sparkle Atelier is an online Limerick-based boutique that believes every woman should shine. After living in the fashion capitals of Paris and London, Limerick native Catherine Moore, was inspired to start her own fashion accessories boutique. The boutique is carefully curated to have exclusive hair crowns, evening bags and is soon to launch a jewellery collection.

Accessories have the power to make any outfit chic and glamorous. The Sparkle Atelier offers quality handcrafted hair crowns that range from the heavily embellished to the more casual. Old Hollywood glamour inspired by the hair pieces worn by Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie O are perfect for those special occasions and are available on the site along with easy to wear denim and animal print styles for the mum on the run. See www.thesparkleatelier.com or Instagram @thesparkleatelier