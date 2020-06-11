My Week: 'Shutters up, time to shop local' - Celia Holman Lee

IT was great to have a virtual chat through Skype from my home with Maura on the RTE Today Show before the summer recess. I really enjoy working with the team in Cork and missed my trips to Leeside due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Today Show has enjoyed huge viewership this season and I was delighted to Skype and chat to Maura about the benefits of posture. We had so much fun on screen while Maura practiced her walking, sitting and posing live on tv. I have always enjoyed working with Maura Derrane, she is a true professional and always makes me feel comfortable when she is interviewing me. I am so looking forward to being back on air with the RTE Today Show in the autumn.

City centre

ON another note, I took a stroll around our city on Monday and there is no doubt that when the sun shines on Limerick and the River Shannon there is no place like it!

It was so heartening to see the shutters going back up on the shops and people going in and out of them. Everything looks so much more vibrant this week - I was even glad to see some traffic in the city centre.

In the coming weeks and months I can’t wait to sit outside one of our many beautiful cafes/restaurants and also to visit many more of our boutiques and stores while at all times adhering to social distancing which is going to be the new norm. I hope everyone does their utmost to support our local businesses who need and appreciate all the goodwill and support.