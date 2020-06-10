14 dogs stolen as Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Limerick burglary

At around 12 midday on Tuesday, June 9 a black car was seen leaving a house in Tullig, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick. It was later reported that 14 dogs, consisting of Bichon Frise , Cavalier King Charles, Jack Russell and Cavachon, had been stolen from kennels at the back of the house.



The family concerned are deeply upset as they have owned some of these dogs for years. Some of the other dogs were already sold and were waiting to be collected by their new owners in the coming weeks. The dogs are believed to be worth around €8,000 but have a sentimental value that is irreplaceable.



Investigating Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing for anyone who may have seen this black car, particularly road users with video footage, to contact Gardaí. Gardaí are also urging anyone who may have been offered these dogs to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.