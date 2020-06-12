No prison time for ‘gardening’ cannabis plants found in Limerick garage 

A MAN who admitted growing dozens of cannabis plants in the garage of his home has avoided a prison sentence.

John Healy, 37, of O’Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate had pleaded guilty to charges of cultivation and possession of the cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

During a sentencing hearing, Judge Tom O’Donnell was told it is the State case that the 40 plants had a street value of €29,000 although Anthony Sammon SC said this was disputed.

In his evidence, Garda Noel Nash said the drugs were located when the defendant’s home was searched on October 5, 2015.

He told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that a sophisticated grow house had been set up and that the plants were mature and almost ready for harvesting.

Mr Healy immediately took responsibility for the plants telling gardai he had been “gardening” them for another individual.

“He claimed he was under pressure to clear a debt,” said Garda Nash who agreed with Mr Sammon who suggested his client is “rather easily led”.

In his submission to the court, the barrister said his client did not grow the plants and that they were brought to his home.

“He was told what to do with the plants and he did it – there was duress involved.”

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell said whatever the value, the cultivation of cannabis plants is a crime and that Mr Healy was an active participant.

“What you did is wrong, it’s a serious matter,” he said.

The judge accepted there was an element of duress and that Mr Healy made admissions and pleaded guilty.

He imposed an 18 month prison sentence, which he suspended in its entirety.

Mr Healy thanked the judge as he walked free from the court.

The cannabis plants and other paraphernalia are to be forfeited to the State and destroyed.