Domestic dispute led to significant drugs haul in Limerick garden shed

A STONE mason who carried a rucksack containing a variety of drugs across the city has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Peter Malone, 45, of Singland Crescent, Garryowen had pleaded guilty to four charges relating to two separate drugs seizures.

Garda Stephen Aherne told Limerick Circuit Court the first offence occurred on December 3, 2017.

On that date, a rucksack containing quantities of heroin, amphetamines and Alprazolam (Xanax) tablets was recovered when gardai searched a house at St Patrick’s Road.

While the rucksack was located in another man’s bedroom, Mr Malone accepted responsibility telling gardai he had brought it there after collecting it in the car park of a hotel.

“He accepted walking through town with drugs in the bag,” said Garda Aherne who added that Mr Malone claimed he was under pressure as he owed money.

The second offence was detected in the early hours of November 1, 2018 after gardai responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the defendant’s home.

After answering the door, Mr Malone admitted he had consumed ’speed’ earlier in the night and informed gardai there were further quantities of amphetamines in his garden shed.

He made full admissions telling gardai that he had paid €3,000 for the drugs. ”He had been on a binge over a couple of days,” said Garda Aherne.

Barrister Pat Whyms said his client comes from a good family and is in a long-term relationship and has two children. He added he was in “bad shape” around the time but has been getting on well in prison.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the fact that Mr Malone had been caught twice was “problematic” and he commented the nature of the drugs was a concern.

However, noting his cooperation and his personal circumstances and the efforts he has made to rehabilitate himself, the judge said he was willing to give him a chance.

He imposed prison sentences totalling 18 months, which were backdated to reflect the time Mr Malone has been in custody.