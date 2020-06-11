History made as Limerick councillors meet on worldwide web

LOCAL history was made this week, as a virtual public Limerick council meeting was held for the first time.​

From councillor Liam Galvin in Abbeyfeale to the committee’s chair, Cllr Eddie Ryan in Galbally, members of the influential economic committee gathered behind their computers in their living rooms or offices across the county.

The quarterly meeting was held on a web programme, Webex, which allows teleconferencing to take place due to the need to restrict travel and socially distance.

The only people based on site at County Hall in Dooradoyle, were the council’s executive staff, including the new city centre revitalisation manager Celia Larkin.

It was the first time the former partner of ex-Taoiseach Bertie Ahern had attended a council meeting.

Due to statutory laws, major decisions could not be made at these meetings – these still require people to be physically present.

Nonetheless, the meeting featured a presentation around the council’s plan to revitalise the city and county as the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions begin to be loosened.

There was also a debate on the mid-west business response to the crisis.

As with any council meeting, there were fireworks – but viewers had to wait until the end of the meeting, when Cllr Galvin, and a number of other rural members raised huge concerns over the county development plan which among other things could outlaw the building of one-off homes.

Another meeting will be held remotely this Thursday – the travel and transport committee.

However, other meetings where decisions and elections need to take place are being held with councillors all present.

These include the metropolitan district leader’s election on Monday at Dooradoyle’s County Hall, where distancing will be strictly enforced.