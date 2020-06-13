Bee warned! It’s swarming season in Limerick

DON’T panic! That is the message from a Limerick beekeeper to the public if they happen to discover a swarm of bees.

Pauline Walsh from Knocklong who is secretary of the 3 Counties Beekeeping Association has found “a great passion in working with native Irish honey bees”.

“Bees are a very important part of our ecosystem,” Pauline explained. “There are many types of pollinators, bumble bee, solitary bees, solitary wasps, and the honey bee.”

When bees are awake and growing in their colonies they multiply enough to need to expand.

“They do this by swarming,” said Pauline.

“To do this they prepare a new queen and when she is almost ready to be born the older queen is slimmed down so she can fly and take half the colony with half the honey stocks with them to start their new hive. When bees swarm they will all take to the sky and those who have never seen one can be panicked.”

But there is no need to be afraid, according to Pauline, as the bees are busy looking for another home and with their bellies full of honey they are not aggressive unless they are interfered with.

“Bees will hang in a group which resembles a bunch of grapes and can be quite big. If one finds a swarm it is advisable to leave them alone and contact a beekeeper who will safely remove and re-home them keeping both bees and the public happy.

“Members of the 3 Counties Beekeeping Association would gladly assist in swarm collection and do it in accordance with present restrictions.”