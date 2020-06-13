Limerick 'community field' set to get upgrade

RESIDENTS of estates in Raheen look set to get a boost with funding set to be approved to facilitate a combined footpath and cycle-lane.

Independent councillor Fergus Kilcoyne has confirmed his colleagues in City West have agreed to donate €50,000 from their General Municipal Allocation for the work in an area known as Vartry’s Field.

Cllr Kilcoyne said it would be badly needed, especially if social distancing measures are required to be continued.

The field serves residents of Vartry Avenue, Aisling Heights, Mulcair Road and their surrounds.

Cllr Kilcoyne said: “It’s located in the heart of a large built-up area, it already has three separate entrances and is used as a social amenity for young families and elderly residents as a public park, walking area, children’s play area, plus for soccer and hurling.”

The first term member said it’s also used by some clubs as a training exercise field.

“The council has been maintaining this area for the last 20 years, but come the winter-time, the perimeter area requires an extension of this pathway including a new cycle lane,” he added.

Cllr Kilcoyne said: “With the advent of social distancing, and people walking around their neighbourhoods for the past six weeks, local residents brought it to my attention and this is why I brought it up at council.”

“If the ground is wet, it’d be impossible to walk. So for social distancing, I think it’d be a great idea if they merged two lanes into one,” he added, “The council has maintained the field for quite a number of years, and it’s worked our as an ideal park for the local residents in the area.”

Councillors will meet on Monday morning at County Hall in Dooradoyle to rubber-stamp the €50,000 grant.

This will come as part of a package of over €1.5m to be given to various community projects across Limerick.