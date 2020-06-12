Cruinniú na nÓg prepares to go virtual for Limerick children  

LIMERICK will mark Cruinniú na nÓg with a host of free online events and workshops this coming Saturday.

Delivered by Limerick City and County Council in partnership with Fresh Film, the national day of creativity for children and young people celebrates and encourages participation in culture and creativity through performance, coding, theatre, art and music workshops, readings and screenings

For the third consecutive year, the local authority is partnering with Fresh Film to deliver a programme of film-based activities including storytelling, prop and costume making from recycled objects, animation for beginners and more advanced film making techniques for children.

The programme, which will cater for a variety of ages, will be delivered online via Limerick.ie with updates on the Arts Office Facebook page.

Dr Pippa Little of Limerick City and County Council’s Culture and Arts Office says the day is about giving children and young people the opportunity to express themselves through a specially curated programme of cultural and creative activities

“We’re encouraging everyone to make a day of it with your family, with screenings for all age groups and a fantastic array of workshops, including paper costumes and props with Lumen Street Theatre and Stop motion animation with Emma Fisher,” she said.

Cruinniú na nÓg is supported by the Library Service, Limerick Youth Service and Clare and Limerick Education and Training Board.