Limerick's Siobhan MacDonald ‘Guilty’ of penning a twisty thriller

A LIMERICK woman who always knew she wanted to work with words will launch her third novel this Thursday - a thriller with “a spine-tingling twist”.

Due to Covid-19, Guilty, “a twisty and compelling psychological suspense novel set in Ireland” will be launched virtually by O’Mahony’s Booksellers at 7pm this Thursday.

The book’s author Siobhan MacDonald from North Circular Road in Limerick city developed a love of words from a very early age.

After attending the Model school in Limerick city she went to Laurel Hill Colaiste, off the South Circular Road, a school she credits in large part for fostering her love of the written word and creative writing.

A broad-brush education gave her the supports to negotiate the twists and turns of her career that has led her to where she is now – a thriller writer.

“I always knew I wanted to work with words.,” Siobhan explained.

“My mother, Catherine O’Donoghue was a well-known speech and drama teacher from the North Circular Road in the city and was a strong creative influence. As a teen, I loved constructing essays, writing plays, poetry, and short stories. I fancied doing history and English in college. Maybe I’d become a journalist or columnist. But those kind of jobs, in fact any jobs, were few and far between in the 80s, so I did electronic engineering in NUIG instead.”

When she graduated, Siobhan was offered a research job in RTE but was keen to spread her wings, and went to work as a technical writer in Scotland.

“As it happened, technical writing married my technical knowledge with my love of writing. It gave me a great grounding in how to write analytically – something which I use today to plan my novels.

“Another writing job took me to the South of France while technical writing for a French company that provided telecomm solutions for the airline industry.”

While she was designing and writing user manuals - all the while in the background Siobhan was writing creatively.

“Back home in Limerick I set myself a challenge of writing a full-length novel. After some time I got an agent followed by a publisher,” explained Siobhan who lives on North Circular Road. She is married to Neil, and has two sons Jamie and Alasdair.

Twisted River was published in the US by Penguin -a thriller about a house swap that goes wrong between a family in Limerick and a family in New York. This was followed by The Blue Pool about a student that goes missing in The Burren.

And now the thriller Guilty which is set in County Clare about a heart surgeon whose life spirals out of control.

Doctor Luke Forde has the perfect life. A respected heart surgeon, he has a rewarding job, a successful wife, and a daughter, Nina.

From their beautiful house overlooking Carberry Lough in County Clare, they present a portrait of family bliss.

But over the course of a weekend, Luke's life spirals into chaos.

It begins with the word 'GUILTY' painted on his boathouse one morning.

