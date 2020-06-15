Rathfredagh receives over €8k from Limerick TD’s fundraiser

A GO Fund Me campaign set up by Limerick TD has raised over €8,000 for Rathfredagh Cheshire Home to buy PPE.

Deputy Niall Collins started it on April 28 and 227 people have donated thus far.

“This charity relies on its annual harvest fair day in July of every year to fundraise. However, this will not happen this year leaving them a shortfall of approximately €50,000,” explained Deputy Collins.

Since he set it up the money has continued to flow. As of this Monday the total was €8,450.

However, Deputy Collins has already handed over €8,300 to allow staff to purchase PPE to keep it Covid-19 free.

“I would like to thank all who gave so generously to this very worthy campaign, the challenges presented by Covid-19 are both life-threatening and serious, so every support possible must be given to front line healthcare workers and their patients.

“Keeping our hospitals and residential centres Covid-19 free is a huge challenge we must step up to and having adequate PPE is an essential part of that,” he said.

Due to the Go Fund Me campaign, Deputy Collins was contacted by the Taiwanese Community in Ireland who donated 500 surgical masks, 12,500 pairs of medical gloves, 400 goggles, 300 protective gowns and 10 non-contact infrared thermometers to Rathfredagh.

Pierre Yang, Taiwan’s representative in Ireland, explained that, due to Taiwan’s “unusual situation”, referring to the refusal of many countries to recognize the existence Taiwan as a country for fears of angering the Communist Party of China, Taiwan is “particularly sensitive to needs of marginal institutions and groups. We like to help them. We will continue to do that.”