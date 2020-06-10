Fundraiser launched to erect commemorative plaque for abolitionist's visit to Limerick

In the mid-19th century three famous and influential black abolitionists, Charles Lenox Remond, Frederick Douglass and Samuel Ringgold Ward visited Limerick City and delivered a series of lectures exposing and educating people about the shocking reality and horror of racial slavery in the United States.

All three activists gave public talks to large crowds of Limerick people at the Independent Chapel (no longer extant), located at 6 Bedford Row, Limerick and Limerick man Liam Hogan has set up a GoFundMe Appeal to erect a plaque to commemorate the visits. The target for the plague is €1,000 and the donations are already half way there.

1841 - Charles Lenox Remond: The first black anti-slavery lecturer with the American Anti-Slavery Society. Hundreds of people from Limerick would have added their signatures to the famous anti-slavery 'Irish Address' at his four lectures in Limerick, which he delivered to Boston after his Irish sojourn.

1845 - Frederick Douglass: a former slave, renowned orator and abolitionist. He delivered two lectures in Limerick and was feted by the Mayor at an anti-slavery soiree at the Philosophical Rooms (no longer extant) on Glentworth Street. Both Douglass and Remond were hosted by the Limerick Anti-Slavery Society, which was mostly comprised of local Quaker families, particular the Fisher family of Lifford House.

1855 - Samuel Ringgold Ward: a former slave, Congregational minister and abolitionist. Lectured once in Limerick. Those who attended his lecture donated money to help the fugitive slaves based in Canada.

In recent years, a number of "Joined Hands in Freedom” events have been held to mark these visits.

We now think it is vitally important that a commemorative plaque be installed at or near No. 6 Bedford Row which would mark the visit of these remarkable activists to Limerick. This plaque would help to increase awareness about the historic transatlantic links between Limerick and the U.S., highlight the role of some Limerick people in agitating to abolish slavery, acknowledge the brave anti-racist and anti-slavery work of black abolitionists in Ireland, and act as a beacon of anti-racism, solidarity and diversity in the heart of our city.