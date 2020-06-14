Investigation launched following death of rare buzzard

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a rare bird was discovered dead in Murroe.

Photos were posted on the local Murroe Facebook page. Buzzards are fully protected in Ireland under the EU Birds Directive and under the national Wildlife Act 1976 (as amended), to kill or injure one is a criminal offence.

The Leader contacted the The National Parks and Wildlife Service which is part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht about the discovery.

“The department is aware of the incident in Limerick involving buzzards and it is under investigation,” said a spokesperson.

They added: “The department is also aware that there are buzzards in a number of locations in east Limerick but no survey of nesting birds has been undertaken.”

Last month, it was revealed 23 buzzards in Cork were poisoned. BirdWatch Ireland said it was “utterly appalled at the largest poisoning incident of birds of prey in decades”.

John Lusby, Raptor Conservation with BirdWatch Ireland, stated: “History dictates that incidents such as this mass poisoning will continue to occur unless appropriate action is taken.

“The illegal poisoning of birds of prey is a problem which is not just isolated to Ireland, and we appreciate that crimes such as this can be difficult to investigate, but a lot more needs to be done to effectively tackle the on-going illegal persecution of our birds of prey."

The buzzard was driven to extinction in Ireland by the early part of the 20th century but made its way back to Ireland, without human help, in the second part of the century.