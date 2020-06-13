Limerick author sets up 'online support group for males'

A LOCAL author has set up an online support group for males who may be experiencing difficulties during lockdown.​

Carl J Ashley, who lives near Galbally on the Limerick/Tipperary border, has set up Menscape, a group which meets on the Internet through the Zoom teleconferencing application every other Wednesday.

”I wanted it to be for the benefit of men who have experienced bereavement and separation. The temptation is there to fall into drink, drugs and depression and all the stuff I’ve been through myself,” says Mr Ashley, who hails from Manchester in north-west England.

Carl was initially planning to launch the group in a few months, but Covid-19 and the isolation a lot of people were feeling hastened this.

“Even in usual circumstances, I’d have thought it a good idea to reach out to guys who are stuck at home, guys who are not mobile and not able to go about connecting with other people in a healthy manner,” he said.

Every other Wednesday at 8pm, a Zoom meeting is held at 8pm, allowing people to speak in an uninterrupted, non-judgemental manner.

There are many different sections of society in the group, Carl adds, with people from many different professions, bringing different experiences.

”Everyone comes from a different walk of life, everyone has a different angle in the way they interpret things. So straight away there are a huge variety of people able to make their own contributions. People bring various different professional and personal experiences,” he explains.

Carl has been contacted by people from across Ireland wanting to take part in Menscape.

The next Menscape meeting will take place next Wednesday, June 17.

For more information, and to join in, call, text or Whatsapp Carl J Ashley at 087-1717238.

All men are welcome.