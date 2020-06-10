Non-use of Private Hospital Opportunity ‘an outrageous misuse of taxpayers’ money’

Sinn Féin Limerick City TD Maurice Quinlivan has branded the non-use of Private Hospital beds and facilities during the COVID-19 Pandemic as “an outrageous misuse of taxpayers’ money”.

Quinlivan was responding to a reply from Minister for Health Simon Harris which confirms that many of the private hospital beds had less than half occupancy or were not used at all. With Bon Secours Hospital Limerick at 15%

“While having serious reservations about the eventual cost to the Irish taxpayer of the takeover of private hospitals, I, like many others, welcomed the HSE decision to substantially increase the capacity of public healthcare facilities to deal with the expected demand coming from the COVID-19 pandemic" Quinlivan said.

“The Dáil COVID-19 Committee was told that the cost of taking over the private hospitals will be roughly €300 million.

“It is criminal therefore that resources and beds that became available from this hugely expensive deal had less than half occupancy or in some hospitals were not used at all with a very low usage of 15% here at Bon Secours Hospital Limerick.

I raised the issue with Minister Harris in the Dáil of Bon Secours Hospital Limerick when I expressed my huge concern of the unused beds and the misuse of taxpayers monies. The figures remain unacceptably low at just 15% usage.

“As a result of this deal, surgeries and many other specialist procedures were cancelled.

“Quality of life operations, tests, and procedures continue to be on hold many because of ‘health and safety reasons’ while COVID-free sites lay empty or underused.

“Waiting lists, already long, have become even longer with screenings for cancers and other life-threatening diseases all but suspended while these beds and resources lie unused.

“Priorities procedure like endoscopy, cardiology, cardiovascular, urology, and orthopaedics have all but stopped.

“This is unacceptable and is simply criminal while beds and resource lie untapped and unused in these private hospitals.

“The clear lack of planning for these beds demonstrates an inherent weakness in the HSE; that is unable to adapt, change and react to change and opportunities when they present themselves.”