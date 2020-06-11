WATCH: Take a virtual tour of Corbally Wildflower Meadow

People wanting to learn more about local wildlife can now go on a Virtual Tour of Corbally Wildflower Meadow, as part of its European Green Leaf 2020 programme of events. Limerick’s Corbally Meadow, which is a haven for wildlife with more than 120 species of wildflowers and insects living there.

The virtual tour is led by environmentalist Liz Gabbett, a local wildlife enthusiast who is also the creator of “What’s the Buzz” a free on line e-learning tool for bumblebee identification.

Enjoy learning more about our native flora and fauna from the comfort of your own home.

Liz will talk and walk you through some of the different wildflower species currently in bloom in the meadow and the bees, flies and butterflies that depend on these wildflowers to provide a valuable source of food.

A bee might visit up to 5,000 flowers a day, so it is vital that wildflower areas like Corbally Meadow exist.

Don’t know your bees from your flies? Liz will also go through key features to identity the main differences between bee and fly species.

“After watching this virtual tour video, I hope people will seek out Corbally Road Meadow and discover how wildflowers and insects coexist to create a beautiful wildlife oasis within the bustling city that is Limerick,” said Liz.

Why not visit Corbally Meadow, take a picture, and share it on social media with the #EGLALimerick2020.

The video is free of charge to members of the public and can be viewed on Limerick EGLA2020 YouTube Channel, where there are also other videos to view including Ireland’s first ever Virtual Bat Walk.

For more information about European Green Leaf events, log on to Limerick.ie/European-Green- Leaf-City #EGLALimerick2020 #EGLA2020