Intruder was punched by Limerick pensioner

A BURGLAR who was punched in the face when he broke into the home of a pensioner will be sentenced later this month.

Charles Flynn, 30, who has an address at Sean Heuston Place, Limerick has pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary following an incident in the Dooradoyle area during the early hours of February 23, 2019.

Detective Garda Eoghan McDonagh told Limerick Circuit Court the occupant of the house, aged in his early 70s, was preparing to go to bed at around 1am when he encountered the defendant in the hallway.

Mr Flynn, who had “popped” the front door to gain entry was wearing a balaclava and was armed with a short knife.

Detective Garda McDonagh said he started shouting and roaring and demanding the keys to the pensioner’s car.

“He was pointing and waiving the knife,” he told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, adding that he fled from the house after he was punched in the face by the occupant of the house.

Mr Flynn, who has a large number of previous convictions, has also pleaded guilty to charges relating to a number of separate burglaries.

A TV and a car were stolen from another house in Dooradoyle later on the same night.

The occupant of that house – a woman in her late 70s – told gardai she no longer feels safe in her home and that she is nervous at night time.

Mr Flynn has also admitted having possession of stolen car at Condell Road, Limerick on February 22, 2019.

The car, Detective Garda McDonagh said, had been stolen from outside a house in Monaleen five days earlier.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the matter to June 17.