New balls, please: Newcastle West Tennis Club reformed

WIMBLEDON might have been cancelled this year due to Covid-19 but Newcastle West Tennis Club is reopening due to the virus.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club dates back to 1877 but Newcastle West isn’t too far behind it. Then known as Tara Lawn Tennis Club - it was formed in 1927. The first chairman was D Moylan. Almost 100 hundred year later it is chaired by Cllr Tom Ruddle.

Cllr Ruddle and a small but hard-working group of volunteers used their extra time during lockdown to get it back up and running.

“The tennis club will be a fantastic asset for the town. It was a shame to see that the courts had gone into total disrepair. I have been very lucky to get together a fantastic group of volunteers. We have put in a lot of hard work over the past few weeks,” said Cllr Ruddle.

Newcastle West Tennis Club has been closed for the last seven years. The older committee disbanded and there was nobody to take it over. In its last year there were only five members who had paid membership.

Situated at the entrance to the Demesne and directly opposite Newcastle West Community Centre and Newcastle West GAA field - it is the perfect location.

Cllr Ruddle and his team laid down new astroturf and restored the tarmac one. The two courts are as good as new. There was some money left over in a dormant club account which was used. It cost €1,500 euro for materials while the work was done by volunteers.

“We are finalising everything at the moment, ensuring that the club will be following all Covid-19 guidelines from Tennis Ireland and the HSE. I hope that, with the help of our club committee, in the future we will be able to run summer camps for children and tournaments for adults of all abilities.

“As well as that, last week the area got fantastic news of a major €5 million investment into the updating of our Southern Greenway. With the projected increase in tourism that this will bring, we would hope to be able to link the tennis club to passing cycling tourists, local hotels and B&Bs. We would also like to develop a social side to the club, which will help to sustain it into the future,” said Cllr Ruddle, who is also chairperson of the local soccer club, Newcastle West Town.

“Along with a great group of volunteers, we developed the first new sports facility in the town in 50 years. This gave the town two new state-of-the-art pitches and a clubhouse located in Woodfield. In total this cost over €500,000. I hope, in the future, that we would be able to do similarly with the tennis courts in Newcastle West and improve the facility further, possibly getting a second astroturf court and lights,” he added.

One year of membership is €100 for families, €80 for an adult and €65 for a student. A registration night takes place this Thursday evening, June 11, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The club is very pleased that Mike Flynn, who has been at the forefront of tennis in Newcastle West, along with his wife Judith, has taken the role of president in the newly formed committee, as “his experience will be invaluable”. The committee is: Mike Flynn, president; Bláthnaid Ruddle, vice president; Tom Ruddle, chairperson; Dinh Boguta, vice chairperson; Richard Stack, treasurer; Becci Hill, secretary; Anastasia Cirlan, vice secretary; Andrew Ruddle, PRO and Koran Carr, child welfare officer.

For more see Newcastle West Tennis Club Facebook page or contact 086 2304901.