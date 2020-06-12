Limerick TD: ‘We’re negotiating most ambitious programme for government in history of State’

LIMERICK Green Party TD Brian Leddin says his group is part of negotiating​ “the most ambitious programme for government in the history of the State”.

It comes as negotiations with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail continue to form an administration in the 33rd Dail, more than four months after the general election.

In that time, of course life in Ireland has changed beyond recognition with the onset of the coronavirus, and due to its handling of the crisis, FIne Gael has seen a boost in its poll ratings, largely at the expense of Fianna Fail.

While a government still seems the likely outcome, it’s led some commentators to suggest that the party may seek a fresh election.

But Mr Leddin, who is heavily involved in negotiating the Green’s flagship environmental policy, does not believe from his talks this is the case.

”I’ve never for a moment believed they are just winding down the clock. My engagements with the Fine Gael and Fianna Fail politicians have been very earnest and very thorough. They are working as hard as we are to strike a deal,” he told the Limerick Leader this week.

In any case, Mr Leddin argued, President Michael D Higgins might veto any bid for a second general election in 2020.

While it’s unlikely Mr Leddin would make it into senior Cabinet – any Green positions would likely go to leadership rivals Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin, plus Limerick-born Dublin TD Neasa Hourigan – sources have indicated the newly elected local TD could be in line for a junior ministry.

“I went into politics to make changes and improve how our country is run. If I was offered a role which would help me to achieve that, I would certainly consider it seriously,” was all Mr Leddin would say on that.

He urged patience from the public, saying: “This is not a conventional programme for government. There are thousands of policy points.”

Mr Leddin – who has been holed up in Dublin four of the last five weekends – said some plenary sessions between the Greens, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Everybody’s lives and everybody’s work has been upended because of Covid-19. But we are trying and we are working every day,” he said.