Dead donkeys, horse manure and potato peelings dumped in Limerick river

A PROMINENT West Limerick angler says never in his 40 years of fishing has he come across such “disgusting” scenes as he saw in his local river in recent weeks.

Dave Murphy, chairman of Deel Anglers discovered horse excrement and two dead donkeys in the River Deel near Newcastle West over the bank holiday weekend.

And last Sunday he spotted more rubbish along with spuds and potato peelings in another part of the river at Grange Bridge on the road to Knockaderry.

“Over the bank holiday weekend my buddy and I had parked a bit away from the Black Bridge which is around two minutes outside Newcastle West on the road out to Loughill East. The minute we walked onto the bridge, oh we got the smell - it was vile, absolutely vile,” he explained.

While Mr Murphy said he has sadly come across bags of pups and bags of cats in the past, he’s come across “nothing like what I came across the other day”.

He said the council has been out since and removed everything.

“It’s very disheartening to be honest about it. One of my buddies got onto the council and they went there and pulled out what they could pull out. You would have a lot of houses up around the area. It was bags of horse manure. These individuals responsible for this would have horses and they clean out the sheds and bag it and get rid of it. It’s disgusting really.

“That kind of stuff going into the river is going to poison the fish plus that river is flowing to Askeaton and I presume the people of Askeaton are using that water for drinking when it is taken out of the River Deel.”

Mr Murphy who has been fishing since he was 10 years old would fish in that spot most nights. “I’d have no problem eating trout out of the river - not a bother. It’s all brown trout.”

The waste material he said “wouldn’t kill the fish but if you caught a trout and cooked it, the taste of the trout would not be the same. It would be very bad for human consumption obviously. We didn’t fish that night, we came away, we couldn’t.”

When contacted, a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said they were notified of two separate incidents in the area. “The first was the clean-up of illegal dumping and the removal of a dead animal which took place on 25 May.

“A second incident of illegal dumping occurred just over a week later on 4 June involving the removal of dead animals and manure in bags and rubbish. The clean ups were difficult as a JCB was required with items under the bridge while access was problematic.

“The Council is looking at signage in the area and the possible erection of CCTV for the area. As with all incidents of illegal dumping, the Council will make efforts to ascertain the owner of the rubbish and fines /prosecutions may follow. Any issues in relation to water should be addressed to Irish Water.”