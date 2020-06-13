Limerick councillor seeks to have courthouse reopened

THE Courts Service is being urged to review its decision not to immediately reopen Newcastle West Courthouse given the further easing of public health restrictions.

There have been no court sittings in Newcastle West since March 13 and the courthouse is not due to reopen until September – at the earliest.

Cllr Michael Collins, who works near the courthouse, says he’s concerned it may never reopen.

“There is a history of the courthouse being in Newcastle West for a good number of years. It’s the county town we should have our own courthouse serving the town and then, obviously, you have all the people who have to come for the court cases into Newcastle West which is a huge commercial spin-off for the town,” he said.

After concerns were raised by solicitors last week, Judge Mary Larkin said she had been informed by the Courts Service that the capacity would be restricted to just eight people were the courthouse to reopen.

Prior to the Covid-19 crisis, there were seven scheduled sittings of Newcastle West every month along with occasional sittings of Limerick Circuit Court and Limerick Coroner’s Court.

“I see first hand the people coming out of the courthouse just to get coffee and sandwiches – it’s a big part of the commercial life of the town when court cases are happening,” said Cllr Collins who added that those who are there for longer periods will often do some shopping.

He is calling on the Courts Service to come up with a plan to resume use of the courthouse.

“I dispute the fact that they can’t social distance and that the court cases can’t go ahead because there are three access points. There is plenty of parking around and there is plenty of space around the courthouse for people to wait their their turn and, as well as that, to socially distance,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Last week, at a sitting of Newcastle West Court in Limerick city, solicitors expressed their concern at the continuing closure.

“Our clients don’t want to be in the city,” said Michael O’Donnell who added there are several issues such as the long distances people would have to travel.