Irish Water referred to EPA over ‘raw sewage’ discharges at Limerick beauty spot

IRISH Water has been referred to the environmental watchdog over fears of “raw sewage” pumping into the water at Glin Pier.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Collins, who is expected to become the next mayor of Limerick, has written to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), saying the water treatment plant in the village is “not fit for purpose”.

He’s also urged the state water utility to stop the discharge of water, as Covid-19 lockdown measures are eased, and more people head to the popular West Limerick swimming spot.

“Irish Water is aware of this issue, but it’s way down their list of priorities. It’s a funding issue, basically,” Cllr Collins told the Limerick Leader, “As far as I am concerned, it’s a public health issue. People are bathing off Glin Pier, particularly in the last number of weeks.”

He says with more fine weather forecast, people will flock to Glin, rather than other seaside resorts along the west coast, with 20km travel restrictions in place.

“More and more people will be using Glin Pier. But what about the locals who have been using it all along. Has their health been put at risk,” the Newcastle West-based councillor asked.

Last year, the EPA identified Glin and nearby Foynes as being among 36 resorts across Ireland receiving “unacceptable” levels of raw, untreated sewage.

In the report, Irish Water was criticised for being too slow to fix the issue.

The EPA called on the water body to improve information on the condition and general performance of public sewers across Ireland as part of a concerted effort to direct upgrade and improvement works where they are most needed.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said an upgrade to the Glin wastewater treatment plan is currently at design stage, and it’s anticipated will be complete by 2024.

“This project includes the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and associated sewerage infrastructure,” they added.

The utility also said it’s on track to deliver a programme of “unprecedented” scale to stop the discharge of untreated or inadequately treated waste-water into Ireland’s seas and rivers.

”Irish Water’s investment plan prioritises public health and safety by targeting locations where there is no treatment for raw sewage or where the treatment is not in compliance with the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive,” the spokesperson added.

“We are committed to providing a safe and reliable water supply, protecting the environment and supporting the growth of homes and businesses,” they added in a statement provided this Tuesday to the Limerick Leader.