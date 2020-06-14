‘Even dogs won’t drink water’ Sixth month of no water for Limerick village

A HOSEPIPE ban was slapped on the whole country this week but Fedamore is into its sixth month of a boil water notice.

Local resident, Hugh McDermott says Fedamore is the “forgotten village”.

The boil water notice was issued by Irish Water back in November 21, 2019. It affects 500 people. The national water utility said it is due to “an increase in turbidity - or cloudiness - at the underground borehole source which supplies the area”.

Mr McDermott says his dogs won’t even drink it.

“I don't know what smell they are getting off it but they won't drink it. I have to give them bottled water,” said Mr McDermott, who read on the Leader that Irish Water has begun works to upgrade the sewer network in Limerick city centre.

“I think it’s a disgrace that they are pumping money into that and we have no water here. The elderly people are my main concern. I am OK, I can afford it but there has to have been people really struggling while cocooning.

“There's no shop in Fedamore, the closest one is the garage in Ballyneety and that's a drive. It’s shocking really,” said Mr McDermott, who has spent hundreds of euros on water.

He said he has rung Irish Water.

“They put me on to the council and the council put me back on to Irish Water,” said Mr McDermott, who is aware of some locals resuming drinking the water without boiling it.

“There isn’t exactly a lot of communication from Irish Water. I guess they thought 'we are three months in and we haven’t heard anything' so they thought it would be OK to drink,” he concluded.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said they and Limerick City and County Council fully acknowledge the impact and inconvenience caused by this restriction for homes and businesses in the area.

“We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and assure them that we are working to resolve the issue as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Since this issue arose we have carried out a number of works in an attempt to address it, including upgrading the filters at the treatment plant and carrying out renovation works on the borehole. While these works have resulted in some reduction in turbidity, unfortunately the levels remain above acceptable limits and therefore we are not yet in a position to remove the boil water notice.

“We are now investigating the feasibility of sinking a new borehole to replace the existing source, subject to environmental, planning and funding considerations,” said the spokesperson.