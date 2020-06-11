Limerick Civic Trust seeks help of the public

THE Limerick Civic Trust has appealed for help after the heritage group took ownership of remnants of historic buildings in the city.

David O’Brien, the chief executive of the Trust, based at the Bishop’s Palace at Church Street, is hoping people might come forward to provide a truck with a hoist, and storage space.

“We have acquired a load of cobblestones, original red brick, some of it’s early Victorian. So it’s in pristine condition. We have a lot of cut-stone, chippy pieces, original guttering. It’s the complete package. We have an awful lot more coming too,” he said.

The salvage has come from a number of prominent buildings being redeveloped.

The Limerick Civic Trust will hold the salvage and donate it to buildings needing these materials.

David said: “There’s nothing on the cards at the moment, but it’d be stupid not to take it because as soon as you get another building,you’re going to need materials The closer to the original materials you can go, the better.” If you can help, please call 061-313399.