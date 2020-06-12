Limerick's Covid-19 morgue facilites not needed

NONE of the additional morgue facilities which were put in place in Limerick at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis have had to be utilised.

This was confirmed by the Colette Cowan, chief executive of the UL Hospitals Group, at the opening of a new field hospital at the University of Limerick on Monday.

While Ms Cowan would not confirm how many people from Limerick have died as a result of Covid-19, she said the additional morgue facilities at University Hospital Limerick and at Sarsfield Barracks have not been utilised.

“What we did as an executive team is we decided to increase out own facilities so we added extra morgue facilities at UHL so they are there if required but we haven’t used them.”

The new 68-bed Intermediate Care Centre at the UL Sports Arena will be vital in ensuring there is adequate capacity at UHL as normal, non-Covid services resume following the easing of public health restrictions.

While there has been an increase in the number of patients on trolleys at UHL in recent days, none are on corridors.

Speaking at Monday’s opening of the Intermediate Care Facility, Professor Paul Burke, chief academic officer with the UL Hospitals Group, warned that Covid-19 is not going away despite the relatively low number of confirmed cases in Limerick.

“I think there will be a relative surge (later in the year). I think we may well get clusters developing like in Seoul. We do have a quite a good contact tracing system now in place so if we identify things quickly I think we will be able to curb it,” he said adding that he is confident the UL Hospitals Group will be able to cope with any new surge in cases.

“I would be confident – It’s been remarkable over the last three months. To be fair we were very much ahead of the game because the first notfiable case was in the Mid West so we basically instituted our close down probably a week or two before most other hosptals and it has been really well controlled,” he said.