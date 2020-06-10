Two Limerick heritage projects to get funding

Two heritage projects in Limerick are to get funding to help protect and maintain the structures it was announced this Wednesday.

Barry's Cottage, Church View, Adare will get €16,000 and Fort Shannon House, Ballyhoolahan, Glin €25,000, the Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, TD, revealed.

They are part 449 heritage projects across every county in the country that will benefit from a combined sum of over €4.3m under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF) and Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

This funding will support the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage. The announcement follows the Government’s recent publication of its Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.

“These schemes,” the Minister said, “are being released as we move through phase 2 of reopening our economy. I believe that they have the potential to provide some much-needed economic stimulus right across the country in all local authority areas and will provide employment for the many small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople involved in heritage-related construction activity. I hope this will sustain at least some specialist heritage businesses whilst the market recovers.