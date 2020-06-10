Man arrested after attempted break-in to Limerick apartment block

A MAN was arrested early this Wednesday morning after reports of an attempted break-in at an apartment block. Shortly after 4am Gardaí from Henry Street received a report of a possible break-in at an apartment on Henry Street.

A man had entered the front door of the apartment block and then attempted to gain entry to one of the apartments. He was unable to do so and left the scene.

Gardaí from Henry Street carried out a patrol of the area and arrested a man, aged in his 20s, on Newenham Street.

He was brought to Henry Street Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.