Limerick Mayor opens Book of Condolences in memory of George Floyd

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan has opened a book of condolences in memory of George Floyd.

Mayor Sheahan said: “The George Floyd has shocked the entire world and shone a spotlight on the ongoing issues with race in the United States and as a consequence around the world. I have opened this book of condolence to allow the people of Limerick to express their sympathies to the family of Mr Floyd and to stand in solidarity with the people who are appalled by his murder. I to state our support for the millions of peaceful protestors in Ireland, America and across the world against racial injustice.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this is an online book of condolence available here, which will remain open until June 16 2020. This book will then be forwarded to the US Embassy in Dublin.