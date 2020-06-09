WATCH: Limerick mum's 'priceless' reaction after not seeing daughter for four months

IF YOU need a pick-me-up this dreary Tuesday evening then look new further.

In this emotional video, see Ann Hughes' reaction at seeing daughter Catherine after four months. A very bold Catherine surprised her mum at home in Abbeyfeale.

"The last time I saw her would have been the first weekend in February. I went home for my birthday which was luckily before lockdown," said Catherine, who lives on the South Circular Road in the city.

The owner of Media Your Way has only left the house under lockdown for walks and food shopping.

"With restrictions lifting a bit more, being able to travel anywhere within your county, and be indoors with up to six people at a time, naturally I decided that I’d go home to surprise my mom but kept it a secret," said Catherine, who filmed the whole escapade.

After sneaking up to the window, tapping on it gently to alert a shocked Ann, the two embraced and tears flowed all to the soundtrack of Coming Home.

"Her reaction was priceless!" smiles Catherine.

With restrictions lifting a bit more, being able to travel anywhere within your county, and be indoors with up to 6 people at a time, naturally I decided that I’d go home to surprise my mom but kept it a secret! Her reaction was priceless!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cD9TLCNmzS — Catherine Hughes (@CatherineH94) June 9, 2020

They spent the evening chatting and catching up, and did a few online quizzes.

Whatever about the quizzes, family always comes first.