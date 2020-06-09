Four Limerick libraries open for 'contact and collect' service

Four of Limerick’s libraries have re-opened today for ‘Contact and Collect’ service as part of a phased re-opening of the full library service.

The news means that library members will be able to pre-order and collect books, audio books and DVDs at either Dooradoyle, Watch House Cross, Kilmallock or Newcastle West branches between the hours of 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tuesday to Friday.

Members of the public will not have access to these libraries during this period. Instead, all they need to do is contact the library by phone or email and let them know your reading interests. Staff will then make a selection for you. Members will be allocated a 'collection time' to pick up your books, audio books or DVDs at the library’s entrance area.

Stock currently on loan to members of the public may be returned to these four branches. When it is returned it will be placed in special sealed containers and quarantined for 72 hours before it can be handled by staff, checked in or re-loaned to other members.

As the public cannot enter the building during this phase, computer services, printing and photocopying will not be available.

This is the first phase in a phased re-opening of the entire service, which will be done in accordance to government guidelines and advice.

The Granary Library cannot re-open at present as it is part of a multi-office building with no direct library access to the street.

Libraries had been closed since March 12 until now as part of the wider restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19.

In the interim the library’s online services providing free access to eBooks, newspapers, magazines, local history, language learning, courses and online story time have proved hugely successful, helping to easy somewhat the burden of the lockdown and these services will continue.

Contact Details

Dooradoyle Library | dooradoylelibrary@limerick.ie | 061 556860

Watch House Cross Community Library | watchhousecrosslibrary@ limerick.ie | 061 557726

Kilmallock Library | kilmallocklibrary@limerick.ie | 061 556160

Newcastle West Library | newcastlewestlibrary@limerick. ie | 06962273