Gardai concerned about ‘big increase’ in house parties across Limerick

GARDAI are reminding householders of the current public health restrictions relating to social gatherings and particularly house parties.

Concerns have been expressed at the big increase in house parties across Limerick of late.

“An Garda Siochana in the Limerick division have noticed a spike in house parties in recent times. We have responded to many house parties both in the city and county,” said Garda John Finnerty.

“We would like to encourage our communities to abide by the HSE guidelines pertaining to house parties. At the moment one can only host six people from outside your household and even at that one must ensure that the social distancing guidelines are adhered to inside your house,” he said.

Echoing the advice of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, gardai are urging people not to attend house parties or any other events which they know will be crowded.

As of Monday evening, there were 583 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.