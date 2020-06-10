Exercise sessions from University Hospital Limerick's chapel

A UNIQUE exercise programme is being broadcast live to inpatients at University Hospital Limerick from the hospital chapel.

The Department of Physiotherapy has in recent weeks begun using this live feed to broadcast exercise sessions to patients on the wards.

“Each day we are broadcasting live exercise sessions through the chapel channel. This tele-rehab initiative allows us to have a greater impact on our patients,” explained Aoife Hannon, a physiotherapista at UHL.

“Each day we have seen over 30 patients participate in the exercise sessions we are delivering and this is in addition to the physiotherapy service that continues to be delivered at ward level,” Ms Hannon added.

The initiative came about after Covid-19 forced all departments to reconsider how services were being delivered. While footfall on the wards has been reduced, physiotherapy sessions continue to be delivered in person at ward level where necessary infection prevention and control precautions are taken. The tele-rehab initiative has, however, been introduced as an additional service for inpatients at UHL.

Patricia O’Connell, interim physiotherapy manager, UHL, said patient feedback to date has been very encouraging.

“Time can pass slowly for hospital patients even at the best of times,” said Ms O'Connell.

“Not only is it helping patients in their recovery but it has organisational benefits around reducing length of stay and aiding patient flow. And of course it helps keep spirits up.”