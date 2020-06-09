Limerick's Michael Clancy fronts virtual tea drinking campaign

A LIMERICK man with a rare form of motor neurone disease is fronting a campaign urging people to host a Drink Virtual Tea for MND event in or around June 21.

Michael Clancy from Castletroy is one of the Drink Tea Ambassadors supporting the campaign to raise much needed funds during these extraordinary times.

Michael says he “stuck his head in the sand” when it came to his symptoms before his MND diagnosis.

“This 'cocooning' has given me an insight into what’s in store for me. My son and one of my girls live nearby with them doing the needful for me. Now I make a shopping list, whereas before I did for myself as and when I wanted. It’s better now really, as I have to plan a week in advance, something I will have to get used to down the road – a nice bit down that road I hope.’

To organise your very own Drink Virtual Tea for MND event in or around June 21, all you have to do is visit imnda.ie and register your virtual tea event. For more information just email fundraising@imnda.ie

If you can’t host a virtual tea event, you can make a tea donation – go to imnda.ie to find out how or just text MND to 50300 and donate €2. Text cost €2. IMNDA will receive a minimum of €1.80. SP: LikeCharity. Helpline: 0766 805 278.