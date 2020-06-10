Probation Act for headbutting Limerick student

A STUDENT who headbutted a promising young soccer player outside a pub in the city centre has been placed on probation, writes David Hurley.

Richard Bateman, 22, who has an address Castlequarter, Fedamore, had pleaded guilty to assaulting Jeff McGowan at Ellen Street at around 1.45am on May 27, 2016.

During a sentencing hearing last year, Garda Raphael Liston said two separate graduation parties had taken place at the same venue earlier in the night and that the unprovoked assault happened towards the end of the night as Mr McGowan was heading home to County Clare.

“As he went to board a bus, he was headbutted straight in the face. It was unprovoked and unexpected,” he told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting.

Gardai were not called on the night and only became aware of what happened two days later when a formal complaint was made.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted Mr Bateman had made admissions when questioned and that he is genuinely remorseful and regrets his actions.

He accepted he comes from an “excellent background” that he has no previous convictions and has not come to the attention of gardai since the incident.

Judge O’Donnell also noted that €2,500 in compensation has been paid to Mr McGowan.

Unusually, he invoked Section 1 (2) of the Probation Act 1907 – meaning no penalty was imposed.