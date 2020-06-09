Councillors set to prioritise delivery of Limerick park

NORTHSIDE councillors are planning to set aside €100,000 of discretionary funding to start construction of a playground in Caherdavin.

At next Monday’s metropolitan district meeting, the money from the General Municipal Allocation – a devolved fund which councillors can give to community projects – will be rubberstamped for the project.

And on the list of priorities is a much needed playground for the growing northside community.

An exact location has not yet been settled upon – but one place it will not be going is to the rear of the Caherdavin community centre.

Mags Brown, the elected vice-chairperson of the local area’s residents association, said this has been earmarked for an outdoor gym to be used by the adult population.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, she said the area behind the community centre is unsuitable, as it’s swamp land and there’s very little parking.

“We have had terrible anti-social behaviour in this area for years. The residents association has put a lot of fencing, cameras and been in contact with the guards to try and cut this down. If it’s not supervised or fenced off, it will only attract anti-social behaviour again,” she said.

Ms Brown did welcome the proposals for a park, but elsewhere in the community.

“There is going to be a park in Caherdavin. But it needs to be in an area where there is car parking space. We just don’t want them putting it anywhere. It has to be in the right place,” she said.

“We’re working with the councillors to find the best place for the community. We are going to pick an area that will suit everyone in all parts of Caherdavin. New housing is going up at the other side of Caherdavin. So we have to have a park in an area which is more central,” she added.

The money, should it be granted next week, is the first step in what’s been a long road to bringing a park to Caherdavin.

It’s been welcomed by local Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan.

Cllr O’Sullivan said: “Let me assure the community that, as we progress, public consultation will take place to ensure residents of the area will get to share their views. The need for a playground in the Caherdavin area is well documented for years now, but nothing has been delivered.”

During the local election campaign last year, she added it is something which kept coming up on the doorsteps.

“I have not forgotten every conversation I had before my election last year, from young families to grandparents, about the lack of facilities in the Caherdavin and Ennis Road areas, and I have highlighted it repeatedly. I will work to find the best solution to finally deliver the long-awaited amenity for the area,” she added.

Fianna Fail’s local election candidate Pat O’Neill said the play park would “change the lives of the community.”

“Both Willie [O’Dea] and I have seen other parks around our city and how they work for the community and this is exactly what we want for Caherdavin,” he added.